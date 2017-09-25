Letters to the editor for Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017

Marijuana profits could give city major boost

Why all of the ridiculous posturing by our supervisors regarding legalized marijuana retail businesses?

You can purchase alcohol and consume it practically everywhere. What if you were to make marijuana purchases half as easy?

Unless you're completely out of touch with reality, you'd know how easy it currently is to buy marijuana. The revenue from regulated sales could be used for so many needed programs.

So, come on, cease the time-wasting and deal with the inevitable outcome.

Move on to the numerous other problems in our community.

Recommended Stories For You

Neil Duncan

Carson City