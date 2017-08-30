Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017

What's happening with Kaepernick's career?

There is no question about Kaepernick having impressive stats. His action has resulted in a situation where you now have divided opinions on his action.

Any owner certainly has to question what the impact might be on his team's performance. Will it mean dropped or missed passes, what about missed blocks, etc?

I feel most NFL owners are more concerned about his current leadership abilities than his stats.

Sanford E. Deyo

Minden