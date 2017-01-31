Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
January 31, 2017
President Trump off to unpromising start
If the Republican Congress is smart, it will act soon to impeach Trump and cut its losses.
Only in office days, he’s already wreaking havoc – repressing scientific studies, rumored to be bringing back waterboarding, on the verge of denying Medicaid coverage to many Americans, including thousands of Nevadans, and calling for an investigation of voter fraud that he conjured up. And he even lied about whether it rained on his inauguration when the public could see the raindrops on his suit.
His mental and emotional stability can only get worse as he faces the many challenges of the most difficult job in the world.
Joyce Newman
Carson City
