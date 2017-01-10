Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

New syndrome taking hold following Trump’s win

Regarding letters from Rick Van Alfen and Sue Morrow critical of Trump and his voters, they are victims of Trump Unacceptance and Resistance Disorder, a condition recently documented by Dr. Chuck Muth, PsD. Symptoms include, but are not limited to, pronounced cognitive dissonance, sudden bouts of rage, violent anti-Trump rioting, death threats against the Electoral College, and uncontrollable crying.

Dr. Muth has learned that some sufferers even went into shock when their candidate was publicly exposed as a criminal parasite who was in such ill health that she got chucked into the back of a van like a kidnap victim.

I urge Mr. Van Alfen, Ms. Morrow and any others burdened by this syndrome to consult Dr. Muth’s website and seek help. If it’s any comfort they should remember that others are even worse off after the election. The current First Lady, for example, is losing her job to an immigrant.

Lynn Muzzy

Minden