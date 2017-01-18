Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
January 18, 2017
Replacing Obamacare could be futile endeavor
I don’t quite understand why the new administration is talking about “replacing” Obamacare. Why not just change the name to Trumpcare?
It is obvious, the reason for the government to be involved in health care at all, is for control only. The current plan is very controlling; so would be any replacement.
We are a constitutional democratic/republic; not a democracy alone. (Read the Federalist No. 14).
We are also not a commune or Congress would have been included in the plan as well.
There is nothing democratic about the Democratic Party as we know it.
Earl Pitts is right — “WAKE UP (and be informed), AMERICA.”
Pete Bachstadt
Carson City
