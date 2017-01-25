Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Rep. Amodei’s land bill is flawed

Congressman Mark Amodei recently participated in an informal meeting where he outlined his Nevada Lands Act. This piece of legislation proposes the wholesale transfer of public lands to the state of Nevada. The Congressman touts this legislation as a benefit to Nevadans.

The truth is that Nevadans have not been given the opportunity to decide for themselves whether this bill is a benefit or a curse that will haunt our state forever. What seems calculating is Congressman Amodei wants to forgo public comment and introduce this questionable legislation in 30 days. This legislation is exactly what the Congressman says he adamantly opposes, a land grab bill that is forced down the throats of Nevadans without public comment.

The Congressman needs to be straight up with Nevadans and produce a detailed map that shows all the lands up for transfer, notify the folks that live near these lands, and hold real public meetings where all Nevadans have a voice.

Kurt Kuznicki

Reno