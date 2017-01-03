Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Who should qualify as a veteran?

The front page article on the Dec. 28 Appeal finally goaded me to write concerning the subject of “veterans.” In days gone by, veteran was short for “Veteran of Foreign War” and not just anyone who served enough days in active duty.

Demeaning the term by giving it out “willy-nilly” is much like giving everyone in the same race a “participation” prize! Veteran benefits were also offered as compensation for putting your buttocks on the firing line.

Well, ‘nuff said for the moment. Will brace for the verbal lashing to come …

John Wood

Carson City