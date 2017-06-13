Letters to the editor for Wednesday, June 14, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Don't call it Epic Rides, it's Carson City Off-Road

There will be no Epic Rides mountain bike race in Carson City this year. No, the event has not been canceled. The event that will take place in Carson City is called the Carson City Off-Road.

Epic Rides is the name of a company based in Tucson, Ariz. Last year at the inaugural Carson City Off-Road, I had the chance to work alongside several employees of Epic Rides. Everyone from the president of the company to the crew that sets up the course are awesome people who love what they do. But if you ask any of them, they'll tell you that the name of the event is the Carson City Off-Road. They don't call it Epic Rides. That would be like trying to say you're drinking an Anheuser-Busch, when the label on the can reads Budweiser.

I love Carson City and I'm very proud of my community. A lot of hardworking volunteers have given countless hours of their personal time to build miles of trails in the area, and it's these amazing trails that have attracted the event to our community.

Every time I see an article in the newspaper erroneously refer to the event as Epic Rides, I feel like my community just got robbed of something precious.

It's not Epic Rides. It's the Carson City Off-Road … and it will be epic.

Randy Gaa

Carson City