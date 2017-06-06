Letters to the editor for Wednesday, June 7, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Walking excellent way to appreciate weather

With all this pleasant weather, it's time to get out in the early morning or evening and walk.

Walking provides so many healthy benefits such as lowering blood pressure and clearing out the mind by adding fresh endorphins to help a person feel better mentally.

It's a great weight bearing exercise to assist in building more bone mass, and generally speaking can help a person feel almost new again.

So put on your strolling shoes and view some flower gardens, meet some pets and breathe in the fresh air after a long but desperately needed wet winter. Even take off your shoes, and stroll on a cool green lawn. The sensation is heavenly for hot, tired feet.

Happy trails!

Sincerely,

Ann Burke

Carson City