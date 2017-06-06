Letters to the editor for Wednesday, June 7, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Letters to the editor for Wednesday, June 7, 2017
June 6, 2017
Walking excellent way to appreciate weather
With all this pleasant weather, it's time to get out in the early morning or evening and walk.
Walking provides so many healthy benefits such as lowering blood pressure and clearing out the mind by adding fresh endorphins to help a person feel better mentally.
It's a great weight bearing exercise to assist in building more bone mass, and generally speaking can help a person feel almost new again.
So put on your strolling shoes and view some flower gardens, meet some pets and breathe in the fresh air after a long but desperately needed wet winter. Even take off your shoes, and stroll on a cool green lawn. The sensation is heavenly for hot, tired feet.
Happy trails!
Sincerely,
Ann Burke
Carson City
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Mental Health in Carson City: Ron Swirczek urges those with family members dealing with mental health issues to educate themselves on signs of suicide
- State workers win at the deadline
- Fatal involving Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle reported east of Dayton
- Nevada Legislature: Gov. Brian Sandoval signs four of five budget bills as 2017 Legislature closes
- Sex offender gets 10 years for child porn