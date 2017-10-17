Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017

Farewell to Autumn

As summer takes its final bow,

Autumn embraces our slightly stir.

Parched camel tinted mounds envelope the

Carson hillsides to the west.

Late afternoon breezes whirl leaves of fall

Recommended Stories For You

Upon sidewalks, roads, and landscape floors.

Treasured abundance collects in autumnal colors of bright golds,

Faded greens, burnt oranges, and renouncing reds of dye

Which mark their imprinted farewells on local sidewalks.

The season of nature's undress shedding itself

Like the crazy election last year,

As we approach the call of winter

When life and emotions cool off a bit,

And hopefully winter brings forth year's needed precipitation.

Ann Burke

Carson City