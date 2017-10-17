Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017
October 17, 2017
Farewell to Autumn
As summer takes its final bow,
Autumn embraces our slightly stir.
Parched camel tinted mounds envelope the
Carson hillsides to the west.
Late afternoon breezes whirl leaves of fall
Upon sidewalks, roads, and landscape floors.
Treasured abundance collects in autumnal colors of bright golds,
Faded greens, burnt oranges, and renouncing reds of dye
Which mark their imprinted farewells on local sidewalks.
The season of nature's undress shedding itself
Like the crazy election last year,
As we approach the call of winter
When life and emotions cool off a bit,
And hopefully winter brings forth year's needed precipitation.
Ann Burke
Carson City
