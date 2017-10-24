Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017

Fire prevention important in Nevada

It's shocking to me with all the fires in California, the hundreds of homes burned to the ground, that as I sit at the street signals, the woman in the car in front of me tosses a cigarette out of the window.

With our winds, we could very easily get a fire started here with all the dry leaves.

She is not the only person I've seen. Maybe we should remember fire can happen here, too.

Gwen Ruhoff

Carson City