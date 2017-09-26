Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017
September 26, 2017
Keeping tobacco out of underage hands
Dear Carson City tobacco merchants,
Carson City Health and Human Services would like to commend our merchants who sell tobacco products in Carson City. An effort to protect the health and safety of our youth is a priority for Carson City Health and Human Services and the CDC.
During the fiscal year of 2016-17, 27 tobacco card stings were conducted and only two merchants failed. These are excellent results from our merchants in Carson City.
We want to publicly acknowledge and thank you for your role in protecting the health and safety of Carson City's youth through checking ID before selling tobacco products.
Keep up the great work and know you are making a difference in making Carson City an excellent place to live, work and play.
Nicki Aaker,
director; Faith Barber, community health worker; and Sandy Wartgow, public health nurse
Carson City Health and Human Services
