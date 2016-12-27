More thanks to holiday-related events | NevadaAppeal.com

The following events for the holiday season made Churchill County a brighter place to be. If you know of others, please send information to news@lahontanvalleynews.com.

Hero in You Blood Drive

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, there was a record set at the Find the Hero in You blood drive at Banner Churchill Community Hospital.

There were 113 pints of blood collected that help our local hospital as well as others in Northern Nevada. I would just like to thank this community for stepping up during this season of giving by helping to give the gift of life through blood donations. We look forward to surpassing even this number in the next blood drives and look forward to your continued support.

Jann Carlucci

Lights of Christmas

Fallon Lights of Christmas would like to thank everyone who helped make our annual Christmas auction successful. Thanks to our sponsors who brought a tree and the many clubs and individuals who came out to decorate. Special thanks to our special trees, Friends of Stillwater, Western Nevada Title, Churchill County democrats, and Fallon Tribal Development. It was really a hard choice , there was some really well decorated trees. Thanks to the people who came, some who come every year to bid on the trees. A special thanks go out to the craft vendors. I know this was a new place and some of the problems had not been solved, but you stayed and we thank you. Special thanks to some special people, Jesse of Heritage arena, Castin and Eve of Heritage arena, Glen the mover and his crew, Mike Peterson, Dannel Beach the auctioneer, the many entertainers.

To any one not mentioned, thank you.

Fallon Lights of Christmas

Christmas Eve dinner

Top Gun Restaurant had a free community meal on Christmas Eve. Owner Chuck Doucette and his wife closed the restaurant on Christmas Eve, but they cooked a dinner for anyone who wanted one. They had helpers who packaged and delivered the meals for those needing a hot dinner.

American Legion

American Legion Post 16 and many volunteers, including the sailors from Naval Air Station Fallon, packaged meals and delivered them to the county’s senior citizens who are normally served by the Meals on Wheels program.

Volunteers served meals at the Legion Hall for those wanting a traditional holiday meal with all the trimmings.