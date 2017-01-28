Ron Landmann: Open letter to former President Barack Obama | NevadaAppeal.com

Dear Former President Barrack Hussein Obama:

Here’s a request. Now that you’re out of office, keep your mouth shut. You have talked down to the American public for the last eight years as if you were lecturing four year olds. You proclaimed people who don’t agree with you you’re enemies. Personally, I’m sick of listening to your condescending speech so please don’t think anyone wants to listen to you now you’ve departed the White House.

I want to thank you for a couple of things: First; Obamacare. To me it has meant two of my doctors sold their practices to hospitals or other care organizations so they could become “mere employees” as doctors. Why? Because they didn’t go to med school to fill out the paperwork that’s required under the burden of Obamacare.

Second, thanks for the $2,500 in annual health care premium savings you promised. I assume you’re holding the money so it’s about time you send me a check. I believe you owe me $15,000 in medical insurance premium savings.

Third; while my health care premiums were supposed to go down under Obamacare, they haven’t. I assume it’s because (choose all that apply) you and the other Democrats are stupid, corrupt, devious, lame, liars, mean, alcoholic, drug users, hateful, despicable, deplorable, useless, shameless, narcissistic, socialists, communists. Did I leave something out?

I voted for Jimmy Carter when I was in college because I thought an outsider taking over Washington, D.C. would be a good thing. As you know, Carter is now rated as the second worst president in U.S. history. From time to time, Jimmy thinks the American people want to hear from him (we don’t) and he says something stupid in public. Please remember that and please refer to paragraph one above, sentence No. 2. By the way, congrats on overtaking Jimmy to becoming the worst president in U.S. history!

I’ve been waiting for eight years to hear you say something nice about Christians in the United States, but so far no such utterance has been recorded. You have, on the other hand, tried to sell Americans on the lie Islam is the religion of peace. Your ability to utter that with a straight face shows remarkable acting skills on your part. Perhaps those acting skills can be used at a later date on a reality show on some obscure cable channel.

Your job as President of the United States was to “protect and defend against all enemies foreign and domestic.” You have released dozens of terrorists from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Some of those terrorists have returned to the battlefield where their goal is to kill Americans and Christians. You failed to “protect and defend” and you should have been impeached for your penchant for taking care of your Muslim buddies. Shame on the Congress for not taking you to task!

With 16 days remaining of your presidency you decided to release another 20 Al Qaeda terrorists back to Saudi Arabia. Isn’t Saudi Arabia where the 19 suicide terrorists of Sept. 11, 2001 came from? I’m sure Saudi Arabia will keep these latest terrorists you released off of the battlefield. Right! When one of these terrorists goes back to the battlefield and kills an American, you sir, have blood on your hands.

Thanks again for bringing tens of thousands of Muslims into the United States who haven’t been vetted. Why weren’t they vetted? Because to check someone out properly you need a viable central government that can do all the necessary research to ensure someone isn’t a criminal or a terrorist. Syria has no such central government so all of the “refugees” you’ve allowed into our country are highly suspect. When one of these refugees kills an innocent American and yells “Allah Akbar,” you sir, have blood on your hands.

Late last year you awarded the Medal of Freedom to 21 people who you called heroes. Curiously, 11 of the recipients were entertainers of some sort: professional athletes, actors, TV personalities, screenwriters, directors, etc. To you they’re heroes; to me they’re merely entertainers. You see, my heroes wear uniforms: The uniforms of the United States Military; the uniforms of doctors, nurses, medical researchers, pharmacists; the uniforms of police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and paramedics and many others. While my heroes wear a variety of uniforms, rarely do they ever attempt to entertain me. I wonder if any of my heroes will ever get awarded the Medal of Freedom.

Your actions the past couple of days are appalling. Commuting the sentence of Oscar Lopez Rivera who planted more than 130 bombs here in the United States. What were you thinking when you commuted the sentence of a domestic terrorist whose goal it was to kill United States citizens? On top of that you commuted the 35-year sentence of Bradley Manning after he served only seven years. You said Bradley had shown remorse and was a model prisoner. Mr. President, when I was a federal agent I put dozens of criminals in prison and almost all showed remorse (after being caught) and most were model prisoners (hoping to get out of prison early). Bradley Manning — you refer to him as Chelsea but I don’t care what Bradley calls himself. He can call himself Peter Pan or Barry Soetoro for all I care. Bradley Manning put hundreds of soldiers at risk overseas and he violated the trust the United States had placed on him. Shame on you, Mr. President, for commuting the sentences of these two examples of enemies of the United States.

You campaigned on hope and change and asked Americans help you fundamentally change America forever. But you never told the masses who voted for you you planned on changing America by tearing her down, not building her up. You took advantage of the fact most liberals didn’t have the drive or initiative to check you out before they voted for your image. They voted for something that wasn’t really there and that something is character, morality, ethical behavior and love of country.

As the bumper sticker says, “January 20, 2017 — the end of an error.” You can tell, Mr. President, I completely agree.

P.S. Don’t worry about your legacy for it will remain intact. Well, at least two items: 1) you will be remembered as the champion of the transgender toilet; and, 2) you will be remembered as the president and leader of the Democratic Party who turned on Israel, the democracy in the Middle East we have protected since 1948. Congratulations!

Ron Landmann is a Minden resident and retired senior Special Agent with the U.S. Customs Service, a division of the Treasury Department, and a member of the Organized Crime, Drug Enforcement Task Force. He was a senior advisor on smuggling issues at the Joint Interagency Task Force (West) from 1995 to 2000.