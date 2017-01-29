SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: All veterans in Carson City deserve pin of honor | NevadaAppeal.com

The Nevada Appeal’s Silver Dollars & Wooden Nickels feature recognizes achievements from the capital region and, when warranted, points out other acts that missed the mark.

SILVER DOLLAR: While all of our veterans deserve a pin of honor, we’ll single out these veterans who were presented with pins of honor last week at Sierra Place Senior Living:

Phyllis Bendure, Women’s Army Corps, WWII.

Wes Borders, Air Force, WWII, Korea and Vietnam.

John Gaskill, Air Force, Sept. 1954-58.

John Kush, Navy, WWII.

Jim LaFever, Navy, WWII.

Gene Milligan, Navy, Korea.

Hal Newpher, Marine, WWII

Joe Peel, Army

Richard Peterson, Air Force Army Reserve, WWII

Ken Rose, Army, WWII

Archie Marcum, Air Force, WWII

Robert Smith, Navy, WWII, Korea

Vaughn Williams, Marine, Korea

Norman Ward, Air Force, WWII

Don Seals, Army, Vietnam, employee of Sierra Place Senior Living

We call on all of us along with city and state officials to make this a regular event to make sure all of our veterans in this community receive a pin of honor.