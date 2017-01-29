SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: All veterans in Carson City deserve pin of honor | NevadaAppeal.com

SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: All veterans in Carson City deserve pin of honor
January 29, 2017
The Nevada Appeal’s Silver Dollars & Wooden Nickels feature recognizes achievements from the capital region and, when warranted, points out other acts that missed the mark.
SILVER DOLLAR: While all of our veterans deserve a pin of honor, we’ll single out these veterans who were presented with pins of honor last week at Sierra Place Senior Living:
Phyllis Bendure, Women’s Army Corps, WWII.
Wes Borders, Air Force, WWII, Korea and Vietnam.
John Gaskill, Air Force, Sept. 1954-58.
John Kush, Navy, WWII.
Jim LaFever, Navy, WWII.
Gene Milligan, Navy, Korea.
Hal Newpher, Marine, WWII
Joe Peel, Army
Richard Peterson, Air Force Army Reserve, WWII
Ken Rose, Army, WWII
Archie Marcum, Air Force, WWII
Robert Smith, Navy, WWII, Korea
Vaughn Williams, Marine, Korea
Norman Ward, Air Force, WWII
Don Seals, Army, Vietnam, employee of Sierra Place Senior Living
We call on all of us along with city and state officials to make this a regular event to make sure all of our veterans in this community receive a pin of honor.
