SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Amped up for another music series | NevadaAppeal.com

The Nevada Appeal’s Silver Dollars & Wooden Nickels feature recognizes achievements from the capital region and, when warranted, points out other acts that missed the mark.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High’s Sheldon Miller for his third place finish in wrestling at the high-powered Sierra Nevada Classic to go along with his All-American performance, a fifth-place finish at the Reno Tournament of Champions.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Brewery Arts Center and Carson City for being selected for the Levitt AMP Music Series for the second straight year, so again outstanding free music of all types will be coming to the community this summer.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Sean Frost, Jr. for being the first baby born in 2017 at 4:18 a.m. last Sunday in Carson City.

SILVER DOLLAR: To retiring Carson City Fire Chief Bob Shreihans for all of his service over the years to the community.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Bessie Minor Swift Foundation for its work in promoting literacy. Nonprofit groups can now apply for grant from the foundation by visiting http://www.bessieminorswift.org or email: grants@bessieminorswift.org.