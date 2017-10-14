SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Carson City has its Points of Light

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Nevada Rural Retired Senior Volunteers Program for winning the Governor's Points of Light Award for its Veterans VIP Program. Also to Carson City's Muscle Powered and Shelby Shaw of Carson City's Capital City C.I.R.C.L.E.S. Initiative who were both finalists for the award.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those who made TEDxCarson City this past week a reality and to all the speakers who devoted their time to participate in the event.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those who organized the Nevada Women's Expo held this weekend at the Carson Mall.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Dayton siblings Cassandra, Jake, Bridgett and Joseph Avendano for finding the Nevada Day Medallion in the Nevada Day Treasure Hunt.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City's Sage Donnelly, who finished ninth in the women's kayak slalom and 16th in the canoe slalom at the World Junior Championships. Donnelly will defend her title in the kayak freestyle at the World Junior Championships in Argentina later this year.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the U.S. Navy, the Nevada Air National Guard and others for coming to the Aviation Roundup last weekend at the Minden Airport. Also to all those who organized the event.