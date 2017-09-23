SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Command performance by locals who serve

SILVER DOLLAR: To Rear Adm. Daniel L. Cheever for being selected to take over the command of the Fallon Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center and to the man he replaces, Rear Adm. Gregory N. Harris.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the 152nd Communications Flight, Nevada Air National Guard for their work in helping those devastated by Hurricane Irma. Also to all those volunteers and organizations who are providing assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Juvenile Probation Services and Ron Wood Family Resource Center for teaming up to provide the Family Engagement Program to help youths in the juvenile probation system and their families.

SILVER DOLLAR: The Carson City dentist Frederick T. Young, who has retired after practicing for 40 years, including 37 years in Carson City.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Glenn Lucky, who will be honored on his 65th birthday this week by the Nevada State Museum. Lucky has been an familiar site on Northern Nevada roadways for a half a century, bringing awareness to cerebral palsy. Lucky was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was 1.