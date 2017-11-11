SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Every day should be Veterans Day

SILVER DOLLAR: On this Veterans Day weekend we honor those who answered the call in our Armed Forces both during war and peace. But every day should be Veterans Day. We should thank our veterans every day and beyond lip service make sure they're taken care of — the way they took care of making sure we have the freedom we enjoy

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City's Steve Tumlin who qualified for the Air Race 1 World Cup to be held in Thailand Nov. 17-19. Tumlin will competed against 17 of the world's best in his 1979 Cassutt IIIM, "Feisty."

SILVER DOLLAR: To Frankee Haynes and Suzanne Crawford of the Carson City District Attorney's Office for their work in helping with the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City for being named as one of the best 25 American towns for holiday shopping in 2017 by the travel website, Expedia. Of particular note, Carson City stood out for the Carson City Street Fair for Christmas Shopping already held, the Carson High Holiday Craft Fair to be held Nov. 17 and 18 and the Christmas Shopping Extravaganza at Fuji Park, Expedia noted. Expedia also noted Carson City's downtown in ranking the community among the nation's best for Christmas shopping.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Fritsch Elementary School third grader Chloe Woodbury for her effort to have six flag retirement bins placed across the community. Chloe continued the project started by her brother Peter Woodbury, a fourth grader at Fritsch. They worked with their older brother, Noah Jennings, a Carson High graduate now in the Nevada Army National Guard.