SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Firefighters again protect us

SILVER DOLLAR: Again, as they've done all summer, firefighters did a valiant job in protecting this community from the Voltaire Canyon Fire. Because of their work the Galaxy Theater and other properties in the area went unscathed. Included in that effort were the airplane pilots who doused out the flames using fire retardant with amazing precision.

SILVER DOLLAR: To 9-year-old Tyler Carach, who traveled all the way from Florida to deliver 6,500 doughnuts to local law enforcement. Carach has been traveling all over the country, thanking law enforcement for what they do for us by delivering doughnuts to them. Also, a Silver Dollar to all those who organized and participated in the Carl Howell Music Festival to honor the fallen Carson City Sheriff's deputy, who was killed in the line of duty two years ago.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Bret Andreas, a 1977 graduate of Carson High School, who was named this year's recipient of the Milan Tresnit Award, at Saturday's Carson High Football Boosters Club Kick-off Dinner at McFadden Plaza for his service to the CHS football team.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the 485th Military Police Co., which has returned home. We're thankful for the service of all of Nevada's Guard units and thankful they are all now safely home.

SILVER DOLLAR: To former Western Nevada College baseball star D.J. Peters for being named the Class A California League Most Valuable Player for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.