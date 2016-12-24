SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Merry Christmas, Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

The Nevada Appeal’s Silver Dollars & Wooden Nickels feature recognizes achievements from the capital region and, when warranted, points out other acts that missed the mark.

SILVER DOLLAR: During this holiday season, we’ve seen just how special of a place Carson City is as it’s continued to demonstrate what the Christmas spirit is all about. So to all of you, Merry Christmas.

SILVER DOLLAR: On that note, we would like to recognize all those involved and the first responders for the Holiday With a Hero program, which provided for 230 children in the McKinney-Vento program.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High’s Sheldon Miller for his fifth place finish in wrestling at the Reno Tournament of Champions, earning him All-American status.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the all those involved in bringing Wreaths Across America to Carson City, which provided 100 wreaths to be placed on veterans’ graves at Lone Mountain Cemetery.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Sue Jesch for all her service to students over the years as she’s touched so many youths’ lives with the gift of music. Also to the community for its support of Jesch and we wish her well in her battle against Parkinson’s disease.