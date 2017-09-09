SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Never forget — move forward

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those who participated in Wednesday's remembrance of Nevada Guardsmen Lt. Col. Heath Kelly, 35, Master Sgt. Christian Riege, 38, Sgt. 1st Class Miranda McElhiney, 31, and South Tahoe resident Florence Donovan-Gunderson, 67, who all lost their lives on Sept. 6, 2011 when a gunman entered the IHOP restaurant and started shooting. Let us never forget while moving forward.

SILVER DOLLAR: On that same note, let us never forget while moving forward on Monday, the 16th anniversary of 9/11. Pastor Patrick Propster of Cavalry Chapel said the Carson City Christian Ministerial Fellowship will gather at 6 p.m. today in Mills Park at the 911 Memorial site, located near the entrance of the Marv Teixeira Pavilion and the Carson & Mills Park Railroad "to prepare our hearts in remembrance of what took place the morning of 9/11/2001."

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those who participated in the Carson City Cops and Burgers event to benefit Special Olympics.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Partnership Carson City in teaming up with the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention and the Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention for Carson City's third 5K Walk for Suicide Prevention and to all those who participated.