SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Reindeer games again in Northern Nevada

SILVER DOLLAR: To Beth Ellis for being named the new Children's Museum executive director and to the woman she's replacing, Luana Olsen, for her service in the position.

SILVER DOLLAR: To "Willow" Bill Goulardt again for his effort in placing reindeer with the names of more than 40,000 children all over Northern Nevada from south of Gardnerville to north of Reno. And to "Willow Bill" for being honored by Gov. Brian Sandoval, who for the fourth straight year will declare "Willow Bill Reindeer Week" from Dec. 1 through 8.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Deputy Michael Jerauld for becoming the newest member of the Carson City Sheriff's Office's Motor Unit.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Reno's Emma Baker for setting a women's Nevada Day record in the rock drilling contest as she was able to drill through a depth of 6 and 22/32 inches.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Nevada Army Guard's Sgt. Grant Reimers. In the entire Army, there's only one soldier who can claim to have the ability to defeat the 22-year old truck driver from the 1859th Transportation Company headquartered in Reno as he took a silver medal in the Best Warrior Competition.