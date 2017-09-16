SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Sampson’s strength is honored

SILVER DOLLAR: To Matt Sampson, director of operations for Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada in Carson City, for being named one of 15 Afterschool Ambassadors in the country appointed by The Afterschool Alliance, a non-profit public awareness and advocacy organization dedicated to increasing the availability of afterschool programs.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Robey Willis and all the other organizers and those who participated in the multi-event fundraiser at Silver Oak Golf Course to fight pancreatic cancer.

SILVER DOLLAR: To John Hurzel and his successful run as owner of Grandma Hattie's for more than 30 years. Grandma Hattie's closed on Wednesday and we'll miss the place, but we'll still be able to savor Hurzel's food through his catering business, A Catered Affair.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High School for its "CHS: Unplugged" campaign last week in which it encouraged students to become less dependent and to turn off all of their devices.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those involved in reestablishing the Disabled American Disabled Veterans Auxiliary in Carson City. And to the Reno Air Races for holding Military Day on Saturday to honor our military.