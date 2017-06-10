SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: State Capitol’s crowning glory in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

The Nevada Appeal's Silver Dollars & Wooden Nickels feature recognizes achievements from the capital region and, when warranted, points out other acts that missed the mark.

SILVER DOLLAR: We acknowledge Kasey KC who has been serving as the first female to be acting state forester for the Nevada Division of Forestry.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High graduate Curtis Basa, who was named as a Presidential Scholar. Basa is just one of numerous CHS students to receive prestigious honors. He's one of only 161 Presidential Scholars across the country and one of only three from Nevada.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Dayton High graduate J.J. Ply who capped a tremendous high school career by winning the decathlon at the 42nd annual Great Southwest Track & Field Classic over the weekend. Ply scored 6,594 points.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Bradley Pastro, a Carson City chiropractor, for his work in Panama.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those who worked to make sure the American and Nevada state flags are flying over the state Capitol again.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those who made the Nevada State Fair held last week at Mills Park a reality.