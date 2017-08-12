SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: They’ve made long, hot summer safer | NevadaAppeal.com

SILVER DOLLAR: To all of the firefighters and staff who have worked so diligently throughout the summer to battle numerous wildfires, keeping our area and our region safe. We should also all remain diligent as the fire season is far from over.

SILVER DOLLAR: On that note we would like to congratulate members of the Carson City Fire Department who were sworn into their new positions during a promotions ceremony on Wednesday: Battalion Chief Jason Danen, Capt. Cory Petty, Battalion Chief Tom Raw, Capt. Kevin Nyberg and Capt. Jon Pedrini. Also to Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Cooper, who was honored with a Lifesaving Award during Wednesday's ceremony. While off-duty, Cooper helped save a 14-year-old boy from drowning last month at a California lake.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Eagle Valley Middle School's FIRST LEGO League team for placing second against 30 other teams at the World Championships in Bath, United Kingdom. The Jedi Engineers finished second only to China. Team members are Kai Miller, Ryan Cooley, Cash Farnworth, Bryar Fancher, Emmanuel Alvarez, and Nevan McIlwee and coaches Lisa Stocke-Koop, Eric Fancher, and Jason Koop.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Claudia Saavedra, who has retired, for her service as Carson City's Alternative Sentencing Director.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson City Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement and first responder organizations for coming together with the community during National Night Out.