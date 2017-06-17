SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: Time to recognize fathers | NevadaAppeal.com

The Nevada Appeal's Silver Dollars & Wooden Nickels feature recognizes achievements from the capital region and, when warranted, points out other acts that missed the mark.

SILVER DOLLAR: It's time to recognize all those fathers who molded us as today is Father's Day. Of course we should recognized our fathers every day, so to all the fathers out there who are making us and made us the people we are, thank you and we love you.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Eagle Scout Parker Lehmann for his Eagle Scout project to repaint and clean up the C on C Hill.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those putting together another busy week and weekend in Carson City. Among those we recognized are all the organizers and participants in the Stewart Father's Day Powwow, all those involved in the Flag Day ceremony which also honored the U.S. Army on its 242nd birthday and to all those involved in the Epic Rides Carson City Off-Road. Also to the Lions Club for its service in providing the history about Flag Day to the Boys and Girls Clubs.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City's Juliet Favero who will travel to Mobile, Ala., to participate in the 60th Distinguished Young Women National Finals to be held later this month.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson City Visitors Bureau for being the only organization in the state to be selected to receive the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read Grant, a literary grant challenging communities to create month-long programming around the themes of selected novels.