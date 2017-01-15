SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: To those who braved the weather in Carson City area, thanks | NevadaAppeal.com

The Nevada Appeal’s Silver Dollars & Wooden Nickels feature recognizes achievements from the capital region and, when warranted, points out other acts that missed the mark.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those first responders public works staff and residents in the Carson City area, thank you for mitigating the effects of the major flooding that resulted from the torrential rainstorms. With the unsettled weather of rain and snow, we’re also thankful for those who are staying vigilant when it comes to the potential effects of possible future flooding.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Smith for his promotion to sergeant and to Carson City’s newest Deputy, Jeremy Banfield, who comes to the agency from Nevada Highway Patrol.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all the students at Western Nevada College, who were named to the Dean’s List.

SILVER DOLLAR: To 11-year-old Carson Hamann of Victor, N.Y., who realized his goal of coming across the country to his namesake, Carson City to celebrate his birthday. Carson and his father, Todd, visited our community this past week.