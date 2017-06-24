SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: We were cruisin’ in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

The Nevada Appeal's Silver Dollars & Wooden Nickels feature recognizes achievements from the capital region and, when warranted, points out other acts that missed the mark.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those organizers and participants who took part in this weekend's car shows, Run Whatcha Brung, Rockabilly Riot and the T-Buckets National Alliance for owners of the classic Model-T.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City deputies for organizing and participating in the Extreme Motor Officer Training Challenge in which law enforcement officers came from all over the country to test their motorcycle skills in Carson City.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Jose Garcia, who was hired as the new Carson High girls soccer coach.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all the winners of the Carson City Chamber of Commerce's Best of the Best awards and to all the graduates from the Chamber's Leadership class.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all the organizers and participants in the Home and Garden Show.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Brewery Arts Center for receiving a grant of nearly $19,000 to improve stage equipment for its ongoing free concert series which kicked off Friday with the super group, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.