SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKELS: ‘What we signed up for’

SILVER DOLLAR: To Nevada National Army Guardsmen Sgt. 1st Class Ken Hodes, Sgt. 1st Class Ron Seagraves, Sgt. 1st Class Travis Martinelli, Staff Sgt. E6 Jeff Purlock, Sgt. E5 Marcus Soulier, E4 Specialist William Isbister for heading to Puerto Rico to help those devastated by Hurricane Maria. As Martinelli said, "that's what we signed up for."

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson Tahoe Health and the Greenhouse Project for unveiling the "Hoop House," a community garden to provide fresh produce for the community.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High School for significantly increasing the percentage of students who achieved a passing grade on the Advanced Placement exam, indicating they would be able to pass that freshman class in college in the subject they were tested on.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson City Sheriff's Office for its continued effort in community outreach by launching its Coffee with a Cop program.