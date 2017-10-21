SILVER DOLLARS AND WOODEN NICKES: Robotics team engineers help for hurricane victims

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson High School Robotics Club for its effort to help the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The team members were in the process of raising funds for its robotics season activities, which also includes travel, but suspended their fundraising activities and focused their efforts on raising funds for those affected by the disasters. As a result, they raised more than $700 and donated the funds to the Red Cross.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson City Juvenile Probation Chief Ali Banister and Carson City Sheriff Kenny Furlong, who were recognized for their efforts in dealing with mental health issues. Banister was selected to serve on the Nevada Commission on Behavioral Health and Developmental Services by Gov. Brian Sandoval while Furlong was presented the Behavioral Health Innovator award at the annual Sheriff's and Chiefs meeting in Las Vegas.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High student Ashley Figueroa, who won the State Fire Prevention and Awareness poster contest for the High School category. Figueroa will be honored with her poster being placed on billboards in the Elko, Reno/Sparks and Carson City areas.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Carson High Blue Thunder Band for its first place finishes in its division, in outstanding music and in percussion at the 13th annual Performance of Champions at Galena.