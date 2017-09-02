SILVER DOLLARS & WOODEN NICKELS: Best of the Best in Carson City

SILVER DOLLAR: Congratulations to all the businesses and individuals who were honored with the Nevada Appeal's Best of Carson City awards.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those who are stepping up to provide help to victims of Hurricane Harvey and also to the Nevada National Guard members who have gone to Texas to provide help for Hurricane Harvey victims there.

SILVER DOLLAR: To Carson High's Noah Giron, a local ski cross racer, who achieved two top-10 finishes competing in the final races at the Ski Cross training program at Mt. Hotham, Australia.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the 485th Military Police Co., which has returned home. We're thankful for the service of all of Nevada's Guard units and thankful they are all now safely home.

SILVER DOLLAR: To the Nevada Department of Transportation for finishing the USA Parkway, connecting Interstate 80 with Highway 50 to the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Complex early and on budget.

SILVER DOLLAR: To all those involved with Woofs, Wine and Whiskers to benefit Carson Animal Services Initiative, which is dedicated to supporting programs that end animal suffering.