Talk of the Town: Beer-making fun on tap at local brewery
October 14, 2017
Trevor and Tessa are entrepreneurs
They opened the business Just Brew It
To make soda, wine and beer.
Trevor was laid off in 2009
Construction on the freeway was in a decline.
So, in 2010 Just Brew It came true.
It was the first week in March.
What else could they do?
So if you are interested,
They have home brewing supplies
All the ingredients to make
Beer, wine, cider and soda
It is no surprise.
They have craft beer on tap
And growlers to take home.
It's a half-gallon of beer
So no drinking alone.
It's a family-friendly place.
With their own family of four.
They have TV and games
And soda and more.
They support Food for Thought
The wine walk and beer crawl.
It's a Toys for Tots drop off
So come one and all.
They started two clubs.
The 395 Home Brew,
Whether you're good looking or not
You'll get your mug shot
With their mug club, too.
So, if you need something fun
To do on the side,
Come to Just Brew it
For your home brewing supplies.
You'll be pleasantly surprised.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Just Brew It is at 1214 N. Carson St., 775-461-0641, http://www.JustBrewItCarsonCity.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
