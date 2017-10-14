Talk of the Town: Beer-making fun on tap at local brewery

Trevor and Tessa are entrepreneurs

They opened the business Just Brew It

To make soda, wine and beer.

Trevor was laid off in 2009

Construction on the freeway was in a decline.

So, in 2010 Just Brew It came true.

It was the first week in March.

What else could they do?

So if you are interested,

They have home brewing supplies

All the ingredients to make

Beer, wine, cider and soda

It is no surprise.

They have craft beer on tap

And growlers to take home.

It's a half-gallon of beer

So no drinking alone.

It's a family-friendly place.

With their own family of four.

They have TV and games

And soda and more.

They support Food for Thought

The wine walk and beer crawl.

It's a Toys for Tots drop off

So come one and all.

They started two clubs.

The 395 Home Brew,

Whether you're good looking or not

You'll get your mug shot

With their mug club, too.

So, if you need something fun

To do on the side,

Come to Just Brew it

For your home brewing supplies.

You'll be pleasantly surprised.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Just Brew It is at 1214 N. Carson St., 775-461-0641, http://www.JustBrewItCarsonCity.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.