Talk of the Town: Eatery offers cozy place to sip and sit | NevadaAppeal.com

Pause and smell the roses

Pause and steep your tea

Pause at Comma Coffee,

I'll meet you there at 3.

Comma Coffee is the place

To breath, sit back, and unwind,

Enjoy the wonderful homemade food and drinks

Take a step back in time.

June Joplin is the owner

Now there is talent there.

She's a creator, cook and singer

And I could go on from there.

You can tell she is always thinking

As a singer she's Me and Bobbie McGee

The skeleton will play a tune,

He's in sync with the piano keys.

The chief he sits upon his bench

You cannot break his stare.

But, be nice to him

And sit with him

You will like it there.

June likes a little play on words

With her creations, oh so fine.

With breakfast, lunch and light supper

There are temptations of every kind.

She supports the arts in our city.

She has a Backseat Gallery.

Artists display their art for a month.

She even likes poetry.

The atmosphere is comfy

You will enjoy the crazy décor.

You can sip your coffee

I know you will be back for more.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Comma Coffee is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 312 S. Carson St. Call it at 775-883-2662.