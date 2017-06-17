Talk of the Town: Eatery offers cozy place to sip and sit | NevadaAppeal.com

Talk of the Town: Eatery offers cozy place to sip and sit
June 17, 2017
Pause and smell the roses
Pause and steep your tea
Pause at Comma Coffee,
I'll meet you there at 3.
Comma Coffee is the place
To breath, sit back, and unwind,
Enjoy the wonderful homemade food and drinks
Take a step back in time.
June Joplin is the owner
Now there is talent there.
She's a creator, cook and singer
And I could go on from there.
You can tell she is always thinking
As a singer she's Me and Bobbie McGee
The skeleton will play a tune,
He's in sync with the piano keys.
The chief he sits upon his bench
You cannot break his stare.
But, be nice to him
And sit with him
You will like it there.
June likes a little play on words
With her creations, oh so fine.
With breakfast, lunch and light supper
There are temptations of every kind.
She supports the arts in our city.
She has a Backseat Gallery.
Artists display their art for a month.
She even likes poetry.
The atmosphere is comfy
You will enjoy the crazy décor.
You can sip your coffee
I know you will be back for more.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Comma Coffee is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 312 S. Carson St. Call it at 775-883-2662.
