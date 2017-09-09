Talk of the Town: Elks Lodge in business of helping
September 9, 2017
The "Elks Club" name
Isn't good for a rhyme
But the Exalted Ruler (President)
Kent Mayer
He gave me his time.
If there's an organization
Recommended Stories For You
You've been thinking about
The requirements are simple
You must believe in God
And your are an American Citizen
Beyond a reasonable doubt.
They don't just want members
But people to participate.
The Carson City Lodge
Was chartered in 1960
But founded in 1868.
The first Sunday of the month
They do breakfast, oh, so sweet.
Everything you want for $8
There is a lot to eat.
It is a charitable organization.
They do community service as well.
They support our veteran services
And are concerned with foster children
Their safety and welfare.
The Chamber of Commerce in our city
Named them the best
Nonprofit of the year.
Yes, we need to support them,
With assistance and good cheer.
The Elks Lodge is very social
With a pool table and a bar.
Parties, celebrations and dancing
You don't need to go too far.
I'd like to become a member.
Sponsored by AJ and Chuck.
I think I'll pass the requirement test
Of course, with a little luck.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Carson City's Elks Lodge No. 2177 is at 515 Nevada St., 775-882-2177.