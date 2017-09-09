Talk of the Town: Elks Lodge in business of helping

The "Elks Club" name

Isn't good for a rhyme

But the Exalted Ruler (President)

Kent Mayer

He gave me his time.

If there's an organization

You've been thinking about

The requirements are simple

You must believe in God

And your are an American Citizen

Beyond a reasonable doubt.

They don't just want members

But people to participate.

The Carson City Lodge

Was chartered in 1960

But founded in 1868.

The first Sunday of the month

They do breakfast, oh, so sweet.

Everything you want for $8

There is a lot to eat.

It is a charitable organization.

They do community service as well.

They support our veteran services

And are concerned with foster children

Their safety and welfare.

The Chamber of Commerce in our city

Named them the best

Nonprofit of the year.

Yes, we need to support them,

With assistance and good cheer.

The Elks Lodge is very social

With a pool table and a bar.

Parties, celebrations and dancing

You don't need to go too far.

I'd like to become a member.

Sponsored by AJ and Chuck.

I think I'll pass the requirement test

Of course, with a little luck.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Carson City's Elks Lodge No. 2177 is at 515 Nevada St., 775-882-2177.