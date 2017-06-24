Talk of the Town: Getting to know Nevada’s first lady | NevadaAppeal.com

It's been a year since I started

Here on the mansion scene.

It began with the Nevada Women's History Project

It was the social theme.

Well, here I am again.

To Nevada's First Lady I implored.

Certainly, she will go down in history

And I think we would like to know more.

It was Shakespeare and physics.

It was just the right mix.

Brian was into Shakespeare

And Kathleen into physics.

Studying together at UNR

Kathleen was his inspiration.

Brian, he passed the bar.

She is passionate about her children.

She wouldn't trade them for the world.

There are three altogether, James and Maddy

And Marisa her youngest girl.

Cooking isn't her favorite.

With all she has to do

A mother first

And director of The Children's Cabinet

And a First Lady through and through.

She is a native Nevadan

And I know she likes to have fun.

A bit of a thrill seeker

Perhaps, skydiving anyone?

Yes, I asked her about spare time …

I really think it's rare.

But she loves to go to Tahoe

And read a good book there.

She loves Gerbera daisies

And the color purple in any way.

Country music is her favorite

She could dance the night away.

She really loves her animals

Three dogs, now that's a fact.

She rescued Rico from Puerto Rico

That was a selfless act.

Yes, she is most delightful.

We laughed and we had fun.

Elegant and beautiful.

She's always on the run.

So, let me say just this.

I really think it's true.

Thank you, Kathleen,

For the woman you are

And Brian, you're lucky too.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.