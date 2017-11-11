Talk of the Town: Kaleidoscope of local craftsmanship in local shop
November 11, 2017
"Kaleidoscope," "Kaleidoscope,"
What a great name!
It's all about vintage décor and antiques
That constantly change.
This unique little shop
Has 18 vendors and more
Up-cycled shabby chic, jewelry, soy candles,
As well as Western décor.
Each local craftsmen is in charge
Of their own little nook.
It's a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.
You're sure to get hooked.
The prices are so reasonable,
You'll be amazed.
You'll want to buy it all,
Not just stand there and gaze.
The facade of the building is very old —
1865, I am told.
But what you don't see
Is what's inside.
Step through the threshold
It comes alive.
Located on 210 S. Carson St.
Robin and David are the owners
With their dog, Charlie, to greet.
Come check it out.
Spend a little time.
It's not always a need,
But a "want" you will find.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Kaleidoscope, at 210 S. Carson St., can be reached at 775-350-7680 or StoneSoupNV@gmail.com. Hours are 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.