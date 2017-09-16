Talk of the Town: Local art scene in business at Silver State Art Festival
September 16, 2017
Are you creative?
Or perhaps you are not.
Either way,
At the Silver State Art Festival
You will learn a lot.
Stunning artwork for sale
Woodcraft, painting and photography
You must check it out.
Just come look and come see.
Three days of classes
Gourd classes galore
Wood burning and weaving
You'll want to do more.
It's put on by the Nevada Gourd Society
You might give it a try.
Kristy Dial is the founder
And you know why?
She's been doing gourds and teaching
For more than 20 years
Promoting Art in the Valley
With diligence and good cheer.
There will be raffles to benefit
Kids and Horses
And a Holiday With a Hero
From the sheriff and his sources.
Fifty baskets have been donated
Two food trucks will be there.
Learn something new
Don't be a "square."
Support our creative arts
Come to Fuji Exhibit Hall.
It's free admission!
You have no excuse.
Come one and all!
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. The Silver State Art Festival runs Sept. 23-24. Classes are offered Sept. 22-24. To sign up, go to http://www.NevadaGourdSociety.org, or see if there is space at the festival. Kristy Dial can be reached at 916-995-2475 or 775-301-8230.