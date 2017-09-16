Talk of the Town: Local art scene in business at Silver State Art Festival

Are you creative?

Or perhaps you are not.

Either way,

At the Silver State Art Festival

You will learn a lot.

Stunning artwork for sale

Woodcraft, painting and photography

You must check it out.

Just come look and come see.

Three days of classes

Gourd classes galore

Wood burning and weaving

You'll want to do more.

It's put on by the Nevada Gourd Society

You might give it a try.

Kristy Dial is the founder

And you know why?

She's been doing gourds and teaching

For more than 20 years

Promoting Art in the Valley

With diligence and good cheer.

There will be raffles to benefit

Kids and Horses

And a Holiday With a Hero

From the sheriff and his sources.

Fifty baskets have been donated

Two food trucks will be there.

Learn something new

Don't be a "square."

Support our creative arts

Come to Fuji Exhibit Hall.

It's free admission!

You have no excuse.

Come one and all!

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. The Silver State Art Festival runs Sept. 23-24. Classes are offered Sept. 22-24. To sign up, go to http://www.NevadaGourdSociety.org, or see if there is space at the festival. Kristy Dial can be reached at 916-995-2475 or 775-301-8230.