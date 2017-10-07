Talk of the Town: Local eatery a labor of love

It has so many accolades

Too numerous to tell.

The food's superb.

I love it there.

The Cafe at Adele's

Wild hair and mustache

Recommended Stories For You

You would know him, too.

It could be little Einstein

But it's Charlie through and through.

The restaurants run in the family.

They cook and own them, too.

Karen and Charlie work so well

It's a labor of love for you.

The atmosphere is so unique.

It's like going back in time.

Perhaps in your grandmother's home

Waiting for the clock to chime.

They support the Greenhouse Project

Karen's the president there.

They buy top-quality produce and meat.

Always the perfect pair.

Charlie is always hosting events,

Supporting organizations, whenever he can.

Fundraising and giving back to the community

That has been his plan.

Now, I've been told.

It's been 40 years

Time it goes so fast.

From the hands of Paul and Adele

To Charlie and Karen

Their legacy will last.

So, I know where I'd go

Put my palette to the test.

It is surely, Cafe at Adele's

Where fine dining is at its best!

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Cafe at Adele's is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday at 1112 N. Carson St. Reach it at 775-882-3353 or http://www.AdelesRestaurant andLounge.com.