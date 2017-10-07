Talk of the Town: Local eatery a labor of love
October 7, 2017
It has so many accolades
Too numerous to tell.
The food's superb.
I love it there.
The Cafe at Adele's
Wild hair and mustache
You would know him, too.
It could be little Einstein
But it's Charlie through and through.
The restaurants run in the family.
They cook and own them, too.
Karen and Charlie work so well
It's a labor of love for you.
The atmosphere is so unique.
It's like going back in time.
Perhaps in your grandmother's home
Waiting for the clock to chime.
They support the Greenhouse Project
Karen's the president there.
They buy top-quality produce and meat.
Always the perfect pair.
Charlie is always hosting events,
Supporting organizations, whenever he can.
Fundraising and giving back to the community
That has been his plan.
Now, I've been told.
It's been 40 years
Time it goes so fast.
From the hands of Paul and Adele
To Charlie and Karen
Their legacy will last.
So, I know where I'd go
Put my palette to the test.
It is surely, Cafe at Adele's
Where fine dining is at its best!
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Cafe at Adele's is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday at 1112 N. Carson St. Reach it at 775-882-3353 or http://www.AdelesRestaurant andLounge.com.