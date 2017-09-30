Talk of the Town: Pony rides and parties center of local business

The Pony Express,

It was an historical ride.

Of epic proportions

With the mail by their side.

Well, the Pony Express

Has taken a new twist.

It's Lorie's Pony Express rides

That the children can't resist.

Now, it really is about

Making the children smile.

With Duke, a little Bay pony,

He can walk your country mile.

Any occasion, yes,

Or a birthday will do.

Children will go for a jaunt

You will want to go, too.

Lorie loves her horses,

They live at Buzzy's Ranch.

There are 10 all together,

You should see them prance.

It is a real menagerie.

There are animals of all sorts:

A donkey, miniature ponies, horses,

Sheep and lambs and, of course, billy goats.

If you're like me

And like animals from the start,

You'll need Lorie's Pony Express

For your parties.

It will speak to your animal heart.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Lorie can be reached at 775-883-5025 and through the Facebook page "Lorie's Pony Express." The cost for an hourlong party including one horse and two ponies is $175.