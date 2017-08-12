Talk of the Town: RV adventure showcases sites in Canada | NevadaAppeal.com

Where have you been?

Where might you go?

Yes, six weeks in Canada

We hit the road.

We were 22 rigs

Fifth wheels and motor homes,

Recommended Stories For You

A SMART RV caravan

We were off on our own.

Yes, it was awesome

We were from all over the states,

Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Nevada,

All over the place.

We left from Great Falls,

Montana, you know.

Headed up north

The mountains had snow.

We traveled in groups

Of three to five rigs

Twenty minutes apart

Till we found our digs.

St. Mary's was first

And Glacier National Park

A Blackfeet Indian was our guide,

He showed us about.

Onward to Canada

Waterton was first.

Not crumpets and tea

To quench our thirst,

But a honey brown ale

That tasted so good,

Careful not to drink

More than we should.

July 1st it was Canada Day

150 year anniversary

We celebrated their way.

Now, I could go on

Because on we did go,

The Calgary Stampede

Oh, what a show.

Banff, Lake Louise, Jasper and such

We walked on a glacier,

It was too much.

Then it was Edmonton

Fort Edmonton Park and Edmonton Mall —

The largest in North America,

It captured us all.

Then it was Drumheller

The dinosaur capital of the world.

You've never seen anything like it.

The fossils were unfurled.

Well, back we came from Canada.

Yes, to Great Falls again.

It was a wonderful adventure.

Friends, good health and safety.

Thank you, God. Amen.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. SMART stands for Special Military Active Recreational Travelers, a social club for all honorably discharged veterans and spouses. The club has 43 chapters across the US. SMART welcomes all eligible veterans. Our chapter is "Battle Born." The national website is http://www.smartrving.org.