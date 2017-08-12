Talk of the Town: RV adventure showcases sites in Canada | NevadaAppeal.com

Talk of the Town: RV adventure showcases sites in Canada
August 12, 2017
Where have you been?
Where might you go?
Yes, six weeks in Canada
We hit the road.
We were 22 rigs
Fifth wheels and motor homes,
Recommended Stories For You
A SMART RV caravan
We were off on our own.
Yes, it was awesome
We were from all over the states,
Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Nevada,
All over the place.
We left from Great Falls,
Montana, you know.
Headed up north
The mountains had snow.
We traveled in groups
Of three to five rigs
Twenty minutes apart
Till we found our digs.
St. Mary's was first
And Glacier National Park
A Blackfeet Indian was our guide,
He showed us about.
Onward to Canada
Waterton was first.
Not crumpets and tea
To quench our thirst,
But a honey brown ale
That tasted so good,
Careful not to drink
More than we should.
July 1st it was Canada Day
150 year anniversary
We celebrated their way.
Now, I could go on
Because on we did go,
The Calgary Stampede
Oh, what a show.
Banff, Lake Louise, Jasper and such
We walked on a glacier,
It was too much.
Then it was Edmonton
Fort Edmonton Park and Edmonton Mall —
The largest in North America,
It captured us all.
Then it was Drumheller
The dinosaur capital of the world.
You've never seen anything like it.
The fossils were unfurled.
Well, back we came from Canada.
Yes, to Great Falls again.
It was a wonderful adventure.
Friends, good health and safety.
Thank you, God. Amen.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. SMART stands for Special Military Active Recreational Travelers, a social club for all honorably discharged veterans and spouses. The club has 43 chapters across the US. SMART welcomes all eligible veterans. Our chapter is "Battle Born." The national website is http://www.smartrving.org.