Talk of the Town: Sites showed off through Chamber rail tour

Have you felt our country?

From aboard the rails?

We all met in Pittsburgh

For Our Chamber's "Mountain Rails and Trails."

We stayed one night in Pittsburgh.

I've never been there before.

Recommended Stories For You

We toured the Trolley Museum

And rode their oldest street car.

On the tour bus to West Virginia

We started with a song.

John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads"

We all sang along.

It was first "The Potomac Eagle Railroad"

There were eagles in the skies.

We peered out our windows.

We couldn't believe our eyes.

The next day was Sunday

We stopped at Seneca Rocks.

Arrived at the Green Bank Observatory

We weren't allowed to use our cell phones and electronics

You'd think we were lost.

Now, it was on to the Cass Scenic Railroad.

With a tour of the Greenbrier Resort

Toured the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.

We were a team of mining cohorts.

Next, it was Hawks Nest State Park

And Adaland Mansion to dine.

Two trains on day seven

The Durbin Rocket and the Cheat Mountain Salamander

Followed by dinner and a show — oh, so fine.

Ed and I continued on to Gettysburg, Philadelphia, and D.C.

Yes, we saw our country and truly felt our history.

It's good to be home.

We are so blessed.

It was a wonderful Nevada Day

And now we must rest.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Contact the Carson City Chamber of Commerce for future trip information at 1900 S. Carson St., 775-882-1565.