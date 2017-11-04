Talk of the Town: Sites showed off through Chamber rail tour
November 4, 2017
Have you felt our country?
From aboard the rails?
We all met in Pittsburgh
For Our Chamber's "Mountain Rails and Trails."
We stayed one night in Pittsburgh.
I've never been there before.
We toured the Trolley Museum
And rode their oldest street car.
On the tour bus to West Virginia
We started with a song.
John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads"
We all sang along.
It was first "The Potomac Eagle Railroad"
There were eagles in the skies.
We peered out our windows.
We couldn't believe our eyes.
The next day was Sunday
We stopped at Seneca Rocks.
Arrived at the Green Bank Observatory
We weren't allowed to use our cell phones and electronics
You'd think we were lost.
Now, it was on to the Cass Scenic Railroad.
With a tour of the Greenbrier Resort
Toured the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.
We were a team of mining cohorts.
Next, it was Hawks Nest State Park
And Adaland Mansion to dine.
Two trains on day seven
The Durbin Rocket and the Cheat Mountain Salamander
Followed by dinner and a show — oh, so fine.
Ed and I continued on to Gettysburg, Philadelphia, and D.C.
Yes, we saw our country and truly felt our history.
It's good to be home.
We are so blessed.
It was a wonderful Nevada Day
And now we must rest.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Contact the Carson City Chamber of Commerce for future trip information at 1900 S. Carson St., 775-882-1565.
