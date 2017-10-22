Talk of the Town: Spirit of the west found in local duo’s music

Buckaroo Moon Productions

Started by the light of the moon.

The name came to them by the campfire.

They could certainly carry a tune.

From Goldfield to Tonopah,It’s in the middle of nowhere.They perform far and wideAnd for private functions, too.If you meet them and hear their songs,You will want them to sing to you.

Raised in Virginia City,

Richard Elloyan grew up there.

He met Steve Wade in the Bonanza.

They became quite the pair.

I like that they are local,

I know them.

That's a fact.

They sing and preform all over the states.

A western genre is their act.

Richard is the lead singer, songwriter.

Steve, he's a singer, too.

Sally is Richard's wife and manager,

She was at their first debut.

Sally, their chief financial officer,

She keeps the men on track.

Considering her last position,

She has got the knack.

There is a lot of humor

In the songs that they tell.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Buckaroo Moon Productions can be contacted at richardelloyan.net or 775-230-5951.