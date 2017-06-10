Talk of the Town: Well Being: Center of health, fitness and happiness | NevadaAppeal.com

When I think of "well being"

This is what comes to mind:

The total integration

Of body, soul and mind.

Well Being is the place,

There are many choices there.

Alina and Brad Paula

Will truly make you care.

Small groups or one on one

What is your style?

Personal training with a warm up

You must go the extra mile.

Increase your range of motion

Post rehab and therapeutic massage

Warm up, warm down and exercise,

Don't be sabotaged.

They will target each of your needs

A personal trainer, one on one.

Evaluate your strengths and weaknesses

An analysis will be done.

This is most effective

But the commitment comes from you.

Health, fitness and happiness

You will know it's true.

No membership fee

Your first class is free!

Sounds great to me,

Check it out and see.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She also exhibits at the Brewery Arts Center. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com. Well Being is inside Fitness for Life at 195 E. Winnie Lane. It can be reached at 775-546-3414 or 530-414-0788. Hours are 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Call for an appointment or check the class schedule at http://www.carsoncityfitness.com.