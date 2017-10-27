Teri Vance: Celebrate Nevada Day in Nevada fashion

Happy Nevada Day! As a native Nevadan and lover of fall, this is one of my favorite holidays.

Over the past year, I've had a lot of opportunities to share my favorite parts of the state with my new husband, and it's been such a fun adventure.

With that in mind, I asked friends on Facebook to share some of their favorite places to visit in Nevada. In honor of the celebration of its statehood, I'm going to share some of the responses here. Hopefully, you'll be reminded of some of your favorite gems or be inspired to explore more of your state.

Many of the people who responded to my query have since left Nevada, but remember it fondly. Jessica Lewis called Angel Lake near Wells a "little piece of heaven."

"It's one of the most beautiful places ever," wrote Jessica Lewis. "Lamoille with the quaking aspens and the beautiful mountains that I miss terribly here in Texas."

Chirs Martin grew up in Reno, but has since moved to California.

"Jarbidge was always one of my favorite stops when going on summer camping adventures with my grandpa," she said. "It's a nice small town surrounded by absolutely beautiful scenery. Diana's punchbowl is a must see when out exploring Nevada also."

Brett Fisher recommended some trips closer to home.

"Wilson Canyon between Yerington and Smith Valley. Geology is stark, and rock formations are distinctive," he said. "I could nap on the banks of the Walker River that cuts through it. I feel a sense of serene peace standing at the ruins of Fort Churchill State Park during sunrise and sunset. The scene is ghostly quiet, a great place for this natural introvert to think about life's bigger questions."

Frankie Esquer has fond memories of the waterfall in Kings Canyon.

"My pregnant (at the time) fiance, 18-month-old son, and I went hiking to try to start her labor," she recalled. "We took such a difficult way, and still no baby, but we had such an amazing and great time playing at the falls when we made it. It was one of the best times ever!"

Jody Ray chose the Arc Dome Wilderness in the Toiyabe Range.

"I have great memories of taking pack horses back into the wilderness, camping and fishing," she said.

Carrie Garner pointed to a culinary delight.

"Winnemucca," she said. "They have crazy good Basque food. Who knew? So good!"

My cousin, Robert Swapp, said he spent some wild nights in Tonopah. I'm sure he was referring to the fact it was named the No. 1 stargazing destination in the country.

Many of the places people suggested were ones also on my list of favorites. Some of them are on my list of destinations I'd like to see. And others were new and inspiring.

As Ken Beaton pointed out, there are always undiscovered treasures in Nevada. And that's part of what makes it so great.

"With 110,000 square miles, we have so many choices," Beaton said. "My favorite places are the places I haven't visited yet!"