Teri Vance: Movers and Doers could use donations

When news broke Matthew Ingbar's trike — his only mode of transportation — was stolen, the community rallied to replace it.

"Dozens of people indicated their desire to help get Matthew a new trike," said Randy Gaa, who helped mobilize donation efforts. "But the family, while very gracious and appreciative of the outpouring of support for Matthew, feel that they should not accept any donations, either monetary or in the form of a replacement trike."

Instead, the family recommended people donate in Matthew's name to the Carson City Parks and Recreation Department's Movers and Doers. Matthew, who has Down Syndrome, regularly participates in the activities organized by the program, which provides recreational experiences for people with intellectual and or physical disabilities and their families.

Movers and Doers was created in 1998 and is funded out of the Parks and Recreation budget.

Site Director Carol Dunn explained it's a 50 percent cost recovery program.

"That means that for every $5,000 we spend, we have to bring in $2,500," she said. "The downside is that it limits the types of activities I can offer. I use donations to offset those costs."

She said the program hosts four to six activities a month, including regular Bingo games, holiday parties, dances, trips to Wild Water or Lattin Farms.

"Last week we saw 'Beauty and the Beast' at the Community Center," Dunn said. "Most of our population could not afford the $28 ticket. We used donation money to let them be able to pay $12 a ticket. For a lot of them, it was the first time they saw a live show."

She said about 100 to 150 participants attend the dances, with smaller activities drawing 10 to 15 people.

"A lot of our participants live in group homes and institutions," Dunn said. "It provides socialization for them outside of that core group of people they live with. It increases quality of life."

She said it also provides an opportunity for the community to interact with people with disabilities — building bridges and understanding.

Gaa created a Go Fund Me account with the goal of raising $5,000 for the program.

"That would be amazing," Dunn said. "We would be able to offer some amazing activities with that. You would be directly impacting the lives of disabled individuals."

A reward is also being offered for the return of the yellow adult tricycle that was taken from the Carson Mall on Oct. 30. Anyone with information should text 775-720-3608 or contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office at 775-887-2500.

Donations are being accepted at https://www.gofundme.com/movers-doers-matthew-ingbar.

Dunn said donations may also be made directly to the program by mailing a check, specified for Movers and Doers, to 851 E. William St. Carson City 89701.

For information about the program or for a schedule of events, contact Carol Dunn at cdunn@carson.org or 775-283-7424.

Dunn assured donors all money will go directly to Movers and Doers rather than into the general fund. Money raised won't need to be spent within the fiscal year.

She said Matthew will be consulted to determine which activities will be funded through the donations.

"It was very gracious of him and his parents to think of us," Dunn said.