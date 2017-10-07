Teri’s Notebook: Get involved, make a difference

It's been a rough week. The mass shooting in Las Vegas has rocked our nation — once again bringing horror and grief and confusion. In the midst of the sadness and outrage, we're left with way more questions than answers as to why these shootings happen and how they can be prevented, or even curbed.

This one feels even more poignant as it happened right in our state and touched people close to us. In a way, I think, it makes it even more difficult to process. It's hard to know how to help.

I don't have any answers. But I have found a few ways people can get involved.

Giving blood is always a good service. Carson City's United Blood Services is at 256 E. Winnie Lane.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up for the victims. Donate at https://www.gofundme.com/dr2ks2-las-vegas-victims-fund.

I'm sure there are several fundraisers happening. Feel free to send me information if you know of more, but here are two artists who are selling their creations to benefit the victims. Check out their work at:

https://www.etsy.com/listing/548610858/nevada-heart-sign-fundraiser and

https://cottonbureau.com/products/nevada-love.

I also know we have a community that cares about each other. I don't know the solution, but I am certain that the more connected we are to one another, the better our world will be.

Students in Angila Golik's honors government classes at Carson High School have been collecting food and donations for Food For Thought, which sends food home with students who otherwise may not eat over the weekend.

Working with Marlene Lord Maffei, the executive director of Food for Thought, the students also spent a class period putting together 120 bags of food at the facility.

Students will continue all year helping this organization. This month students and staff will contribute to the Item of the Month, which is instant oatmeal.

"One box will provide 10 breakfasts for our displaced/homeless students in the district," Golik said. "One box of instant oatmeal will only set you back $3. Donations can be dropped off at CHS or contact me and I'll personally pick up your donations."

Her students are also participating in the second annual Help A Mother Out Diaper Drive through October.

"Donations of diapers, wipes and baby ointment are so much needed and appreciated," she said. "In our small community alone, over 1,000 babies are in need of these items."

Drop off donations at:

Carson High School, Nevada Department of Transportation, Nevada Department of Education, Carson Aquatic Center, First United Methodist Church, Salvation Army Church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Ron Wood Center.

For information, call Golik at 775-781-5829 or Nicki Hendee at 775-287-5437.

I am sure I have just scratched the surface when it comes to ways to help or how to get involved in the community. There are a million ways each of us can make a difference and be part of creating the kind of world we want to live in.