Thanks and Gratitude to supporters of 2017 Nevada Waterfowl (Fallon Chapter) 17th Annual Fundraiser

Thanks and Gratitude to supporters of waterfowl association's annual fundraiser

The Fallon Chapter of the Nevada Waterfowl Association wishes to thank all the sponsors, donors and each and every one of the loyal members of the community who helped make our 2017 fundraising dinner a success. The generosity helped raise money in protecting, restoring, and enhancing Nevada's wetlands and their waterfowl as well as wildlife inhabitants.

Special recognition goes out to — the entire Fallon Nevada Waterfowl board, Travis and Jami Rowlett, Bill Henry, Scott Mello, Jason Sibley, Andrew Howells and Dave Dakin; Dinner Caterer and Servers: Carlos Escobar and the Fallon Lions Club; Games: NWA Members and CCHS/Greenwave Chapter FFA; Ticket Girls: Kandice Whitaker, Brooklen Whitaker, Candace Ketchum, Megan McKnight; Bartenders: Koren Ellis & Bethany Ellis; Beverages: Valley Distributors and Breakthru Beverage; Program, Tickets & Framing: Digitex/Jeff's Copy Service & Suzie's Framing; Publicity/Promos: KVLV 980AM/99.8FM; Sierra NV Media Group, Fallon Glass and Sign; Lahontan Valley News; City of Fallon; Fallon Convention Center; Master of Ceremonies: Todd Moretto, Auditory Sensations; Auctioneer: Ted Guazzini as well as Frontier Liquor & Sporting Goods.

Thanks go to:

Adamsbuilt Fishing; American Car Wash; Big R-Fallon; Cabela's; Canvasback Gun Club; Deadeye Outfitters; Ducks Unlimited (Fallon); Fallon Ford/Toyota; Fox Peak Cinema; Will Frazer; Girls with Guns; Jim Giudici; Daryl Harwell; IUE CWA 89177; Lynda Judd; Les Schwab Tire Center; Donald & Saundra Mello; Pizza Factory; Dave & Kathi Rice; Sportsman's Warehouse; Tedford Tire and Auto; Top Gun Car Wash; Bonanza/Nugget (Scott Tate); City of Fallon (Mayor Tedford); Country Insurance (Don Schank); Financial Horizons Credit Union; Harmon Junction (Louie & Lila Guazzini); Lahontan Valley Bird Dog Club; Lahontan Valley Meats (Lawrence & Julie Mori); Lester's Automotive (Lester & Gayle Webb); Nevada Foodies Wild Game Cuisine (Kristi Crabtree); New Millennium Building Systems; Old's Apparel (Kody Reynolds); Red Door Salon (Lynn Lachine); Rock Tops Tile & Stone (Karl Buckmaster); and Second II Nature Taxidermy/Wayne Oceguera.

Without the generous help of all of the above, these programs would not be possible. We look forward to seeing everyone again next year for the 18th Annual Fundraising Dinner scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.

Wendy J. Mello

Chair Nevada Waterfowl Association, Fallon Chapter