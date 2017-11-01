The Popcorn Stand: A close shave or no shave at all

It's No-Shave November, a campaign launched in 2009 designed to raise cancer awareness and funds to fight cancer.

The idea is a simple one: Basically forego shaving for 30 days and donate whatever you would've spent on hair maintenance to fighting cancer. Men and women are encouraged to get involved from men letting their beards grow to cultivating the most creative mustaches to women not shaving their legs to skipping waxing appointments.

Of course going 30 days without shaving is a long time so grooming and trimming isn't frowned upon. My guess is those who participated in the Nevada Day Beard Contest on Saturday can help out in this area, except maybe those who participated in the scruffiest beard category. Though if you're not too much into grooming and trimming, I don't think scruffy beards would be looked down upon since they would be for a good cause.

I have to admit the concept of not shaving is an attractive one to me. I've written this before out of laziness I only shave when I have to which is twice a week.

But as much as I hate shaving, I hate facial hair even more. I guess the real reason why I shave twice a week is because I can only tolerate a couple to three days of facial growth. And a beard is completely out of the question. So I normally shave on Wednesdays and Sundays.

As I'm writing this, though, I just realized I forgot to shave this (Wednesday) morning and I feel like Grizzly Adams.

But for those who are like me, we can still get behind this effort. Even if we don't like the idea of facial hair, we can get behind those who do and support their effort to fight cancer.

When it comes to beating cancer we need to do better than just a close shave.

For more on No-Shave November visit: https://no-shave.org.

— Charles Whisnand