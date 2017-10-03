The Popcorn Stand: A real “fight of the century”

This could be the beginning of the Senior Boxing League. Or the Senior MMA League. Or something or other.

George Foreman has challenged Steven Seagal to a fight. The 68-year-old who was once heavyweight champion of the world in boxing has challenged 65-year-old Seagal to a 10-round match in Las Vegas. Foreman said he'll just box while Seagal can apparently do whatever he wants.

"One on one, I use boxing you can use whatever," Foreman tweeted. Foreman did clarify it would just be hand to hand combat with no weapons. He also said the fight could be broadcast on pay per view. I wonder if there would be a senior discount?

I have to admit I didn't come up with this one as someone else did, but "The Geezers at Caesars" would be a great slogan to promote this fight. Actually this thing would be a farce which hopefully considering what our state's reputation has been at times, the powers that be recognize this as a farce and make sure it never happens. But in the immortal words of Joaquin Andujar, "Ju never know."

Actually I think Foreman made a pretty good choice in challenging Seagal, although nobody really seems to know why. I think challenging Chuck Norris would've been a big mistake. Now Jean-Claude Van Damme, I think Foreman could take him.

But actually 10 rounds? If there was a bet the fight between Foreman and Seagal would end in a draw because neither fighter could make it the 10 rounds, I would take that bet.

Then again since the combined age of these would be fighters is 133 years this could be the fight of the century — and then some.

— Charles Whisnand